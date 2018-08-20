WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2018 IN THE YEAR AHEAD:
Put greater emphasis on who you are and how you treat others. You can be a problem or a solution when dealing with people. Do your best to move forward with kindness, appreciation and the desire to make the world a better place. How you deal with adversity matters.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Put in extra hours if it will help you bring about change or get ahead. Contributing to society will raise your profile and encourage others to trust and support the choices you make.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Try something new. Make a point to do something that will make your and your family’s lives better. A move or educational pursuit will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23)
Head in the direction that shows the most promise. There is no point wasting your time on something or someone immovable. Make your time and effort count.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22)
A business trip or discussion that will help you bring about personal change will pay off. A change of location, position or partnership is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21)
Your appeal will be on the rise when it comes to work, reputation or personal status. Stand tall and discuss what you want to see happen. Be true to your beliefs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
A different approach to work or how you earn your living will improve your life. A new workspace at home or a change of pace or surroundings will make a difference moving forward.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19)
Look at your relationships carefully. Size up who is good for you and who isn’t. Back away from those trying to entice you into things you know you shouldn’t be doing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20)
What you do for those who cannot do for themselves will be rewarded. A gift or investment opportunity should be handled responsibly. Excessive generosity will be your downfall.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
You’ll face opposition if you try to stop progress. Adapting to the changes that take place around you will better position you moving forward. Don’t make a fuss unnecessarily.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Your changing attitude will be confusing for others. Keep your thoughts a secret until you’ve made up your mind. Inconsistency will work against you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Concentrate on your physical appearance and your home and family. Take better care of your health and aim to live a moderate and simple lifestyle. Less fuss, less muss.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You’ll have a better idea of what you want and how you should proceed. A relationship will take a positive turn, giving you more leeway to do things as you please.
