Comedy Tonight series has national comics

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild’s Comedy Tonight series welcomes national comics Don Reed and Brad Upton, and a new show, The Queens of Comedy, featuring Milwaukee’s Dear Ruthie and friends.

Reed

Reed will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. He is a champion storyteller who has performed, written and directed for film, television and theater. Reed was the opening act/warm-up comedian for “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” for more than 1,000 episodes and the warm-up comedian for Snoop Dogg’s game show “The Joker’s Wild.” Nominee and winner of the Theatre Bay Area Outstanding Solo Production, Reed is also a San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle nominee and NAACP triple nominee for Best Actor and Best Playwright.

Reed can be seen in the Amazon Prime series “Bartlett” and the movie “Unleashed,” plus his voice can be heard on “Spiderman,” “Johnny Quest,” “Captain Planet,” “The Voice,” “Law & Order,” “SNL” and as the voice of the cat on “2 Broke Girls.” A natural comic, Reed uses his whole body in narration and underlines the humor with emotional depth.

Queens of Comedy

The Queens of Comedy: Dear Ruthie and Friends takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Comedy is never a drag — unless Dear Ruthie and friends are involved. Then it becomes an over-the-top combination of stand-up bits, impersonations and hilarious renditions of songs brought to life by local queens with big hair, big mouths and big personalities.

Upton

Upton takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18. If the Pacific Northwest had a Mount Rushmore of Comedy, this man’s head would be on it. Upton is Dry Bar Comedy’s most popular comedian with over 200 million views. He is a past winner of the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and appeared at Caesar’s Palace as part of the HBO Comedy Festival. In September 2019, Upton made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry and became a regular performer. He used to tour with the late, great Joan Rivers and has spent the past 15 years as the opening act for the legendary Johnny Mathis.

