RACINE — Big Sisters of Greater Racine Inc. will hold a Comedy Night fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Doors will open at 5:30, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the ComedySportz team at 7 pm.

A lineup of comedians will take the stage to entertain guests throughout the night. Comedians from ComedySportz are known for their witty humor and hilarious antics, and will involve some audience participation.

The evening will also include a 50/50 raffle, a wine pull and a raffle for the Patton Family Dollhouse, a 1/12 replica of an 18th century Williamsburg mansion. Raffle tickets cost $10 for the dollhouse and will be available April 8. Contact Kathy Novak via email at KathyNovak@bigsistersracine.org.

Tickets for the evening cost $55 and are available online at bit.ly/3Gd61o9.