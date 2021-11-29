Come to the Cabin has handcrafts, bakery

CALEDONIA — Come to the Cabin featuring a Christmas gift boutique and bake sale will be held Friday through Sunday, Dec. 3-5, at Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 5 Mile Road.

Artist Sherry Lou is holding a Christmas Gift Boutique in the Log Cabin where there will be jewelry, Christmas décor, Christmas carvings, glass art and more. A portion of the sales will be donated to the Caledonia Historical Society.

In the Town Hall, Caledonia Historical Society will be offering baked goods and handcrafts including cookies, bread and fruit pies. Proceeds benefit the CHS.

Come to the Cabin will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more, go to https://go.evvnt.com/937279-0.

