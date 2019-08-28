Professional driver and TV personality Jessi Combs died in a crash Tuesday while trying to break her own land speed record, according to multiple reports. She was 36.
Combs’ North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger teammate Terry Madden confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that “we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident” and said a “proper release” on Combs’ death would come out later in the day.
“I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!” Madden wrote of the crash that occurred around 4 p.m. in the Alvord Desert in southeast Oregon.
Madden wrote: “I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know.”
In 2013, Combs became known as “the fastest woman on four wheels” after driving her jet-powered North American Eagle to a speed of 398 mph. According to Popular Mechanics, Combs has hit 483 mph in the same vehicle and was attempting to set a new land speed record at the time of the fatal crash.
Football
Not only did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones again reaffirm that there has been no movement in the contract negotiations with holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott, but he hinted very strongly that the team was prepared to start the season without the two-time NFL rushing champion.
Speaking on his radio show on KRLD-FM 105.3 the Fan, Jones said there is no deadline to get a deal done with Elliott even with Sept. 8 opener the New York Giants fast approaching.
“Not really at all,” Jones said. “A lot of things happen when we start missing games. You can miss games with injury, we have to be prepared. We have to be prepared to be without any given player. We very well may play without a player that is not coming in on his contract. We’ll play and we’ll play well.”
Elliott has two years left on his rookie deal. The Cowboys have offered to make Elliott the second highest-paid running back in the NFL behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. He wants to be No. 1.
The Cowboys have made no new offers and the two sides remain at a stalemate.
• Running back Jerick McKinnon experienced another setback with his reconstructed right knee and his 49ers future is up in the air, general manager John Lynch said Wednesday on KNBR 680-AM.
If McKinnon’s comeback is stalled again, the 49ers could put him on injured reserve, as was the case a year ago when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament eight days before the season opener. For him to be eligible to return as a short-term, injured reserve candidate, he’d first have to make the initial 53-man roster Saturday.
“It’s a real bummer because he keeps getting to the final step, and the final step is actually playing NFL football, particularly at his position where you have to make hard cuts and put your foot in the ground,” Lynch told KNBR host Brian Murphy. “We did it a month ago, and we got to that step, and he kind of regressed and yesterday we had a similar situation.
“We’re trying to get to the root cause of the problems he’s having. Yesterday was not encouraging. What that means we’re not sure yet and we’re working hard to figure that out.”
McKinnon has made nearly $16 million since signing with the 49ers last season, including $3.7 million in salary this coming season that became guaranteed April 1, according to spotrac.com.
Golf
A season that began with Tiger Woods celebrating a fifth Masters title ended with a fifth surgery on his left knee.
This one wasn't serious.
Woods said Tuesday on Twitter he had arthroscopic surgery last week to repair what he described as minor cartilage damage. In a statement Woods released on social media, Dr. Vern Cooley said he looked at the rest of the knee and found no additional problems.
"I'm walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks," Woods said, adding that he looked forward to traveling to Japan in October for a planned Skins Game exhibition and the ZoZo Championship on Oct. 24-27.
Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, described the knee as little more than "irritating."
Basketball
The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA say they're investigating a claim that center DeMarcus Cousins threatened violence against a former girlfriend.
TMZ released an audio recording Tuesday in which it says Cousins threatens to shoot Christy West, the mother of their 7-year-old child.
The Lakers issued a statement saying they "take this claim seriously." The team and the NBA both say they're gathering information and looking into the allegations.
Cousins got married to another woman last weekend in Atlanta.
Cousins signed with the Lakers last month as a free agent, but the veteran center then tore a knee ligament during a workout earlier this month. He could miss the entire season with his new team after knee surgery.
