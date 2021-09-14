Column: Ryder Cup scrutiny usually starts when it's over

“It was a good couple of days, everything about it,” Stricker said. “They got to see the golf course, and it was good being with everybody.”

Stricker didn’t sound overly concerned about Koepka, who hurt his wrist when he hit a tree root under the turf at East Lake during the Tour Championship. For now, they are planning on him being there next week.

“I touch base with him every other day. So far, so good,” Stricker said. “He sounds confident. He’s taking it slow.”

Moving forward at any speed has been Stricker’s message from the start, even though there are plenty of lingering views — not his own — looking back.

Patrick Reed wasn’t at Whistling Straits. Stricker chose not to pick him because of uncertainty over Reed’s health. Reed missed three straight tournaments and was hospitalized five days with what he says was pneumonia.

His name surely will be brought up if the U.S. doesn’t win the cup, even though Reed has been part of only one winning team and played poorly in losing both his team matches with Tiger Woods in Paris. He later complained it wasn’t smart for Jim Furyk to sit him out twice.