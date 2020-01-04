Column: Officiating won't get any better - because it can't

Save the outrage for something else. NFL officiating won’t get any better this weekend, or anytime soon — because it can’t.

We shouldn’t have to remind people at this late date that nobody is perfect, but there you are. Besides, officials are a lot closer to that standard than the players and coaches. You can look it up.

So consider this a public service announcement — or else a cry for help — for the guys dressed up like zebras. Because they’re barred from speaking out in public and the league’s higher-ups are too tight-fisted and conflicted to do it themselves.

“I think the officiating community feels like it’s under attack,” said Dean Blandino, a Fox Sports rules analyst who was NFL vice president of officiating from 2013-17.

“They were under intense scrutiny before. I know that firsthand. But with the advent of social media, all the other platforms and all the talking heads on TV — myself included — this season feels a little more … intense.

“And frankly,” Blandino summed up, “I didn’t think it was possible.”