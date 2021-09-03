Column: Jim Downing, a sports hero we should never forget MON

“I had people mad at me for a year because we couldn’t supply them fast enough,” Downing said.

There was still a smattering of resistance from drivers who thought the HANS was bulky, uncomfortable and limited their field of vision. NASCAR held out for several months after Earnhardt’s death before the HANS finally became mandatory.

Kevin Harvick, who took over Earnhardt’s car after his death, was also reluctant to wear the HANS. He initially went with another approved head-and-neck system, the Hutchens, because he found it less restrictive.

“At that particular time, none of us wanted to use any of it,” Harvick recalled. “They were forcing us to change, thank God.”

The Hutchens device was eventually banned by NASCAR, which said it didn’t provide the same level of safety as the HANS.

Now, no one has a second thought about strapping that U-shaped device around their neck.

“I don’t know that I would ever get in car without one,” Elliott said. “That’s an absolute must-have.”

Downing eventually bought out Hubbard, then sold off rights to the HANS in 2012 to motorsports parts giant Simpson, which was much better positioned to produce the device in large numbers.