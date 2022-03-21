Colts acquire Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan in a trade Monday with the Atlanta Falcons, The Associated Press has learned.

Indy will send a third-round pick, No. 82 overall, for the longtime Falcons star, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been made official.

Ryan, who turns 37 in May, led Atlanta to its second Super Bowl appearance following the 2016 season, the same year he was named the league’s MVP.

Ryan’s arrival means the Colts will be starting a new opening-day quarterback for the sixth consecutive year. Indy traded last year’s starter, Carson Wentz, to the Washington Commanders earlier this month.

The trade with the Colts was quickly worked out, giving Indianapolis the big-time quarterback it has been pursuing since Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement prior to the 2018 season at age 29.

The deal for Ryan came shortly after the Falcons made a highly publicized but failed bid to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Ryan is undoubtedly the greatest quarterback in Falcons history, the No. 3 overall pick in 2008 who stepped in to replace Michael Vick and steady a franchise rocked by coach Bobby Petrino’s departure after 13 games and Vick’s imprisonment for running a dogfighting ring.

Baseball

Infielder Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies agreed Monday to a $70 million, six-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

McMahon gets $5 million this season, $9 million in 2023, $12 million in each of the following two seasons and $16 million in each of the last two years.

He can opt out of the contract following the 2025 season and become a free agent if he finishes among the top five in MVP voting in any year from 2022-24. He can opt out after the 2026 season if he finishes among the top five in MVP voting in 2025.

The 27-year-old had been eligible for arbitration ahead of this season and next, and could have become a free agent after the 2023 season.

McMahon set career bests last year with a .254 average and 86 RBIs, and he had 23 homers, one shy of his high. He has a .243 career average with 61 homers and 215 RBIs.

A federal appeals panel has affirmed a lower court’s decision to unseal a letter from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman detailing an investigation into sign stealing.

The panel made the decision Monday in upholding the April 2020 decision by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff to dismiss a lawsuit by fantasy sports contestants who claimed they were damaged by sign stealing in Major League Baseball.

“At its core, this action is nothing more than claims brought by disgruntled fantasy sports participants, unhappy with the effect that cheating in MLB games may have had on their level of success in fantasy sports contests,” Circuit Judge Joseph F. Bianco wrote for a panel that also included Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston and Circuit Judge Gerard E. Lynch.

The five men who sued participated in fantasy contests hosted by DraftKings from 2017-19.

Seattle Mariners right-hander Casey Sadler needs season-ending surgery on his injured right shoulder, manager Scott Servais said.

The 31-year-old had an 0.67 ERA in 42 games last season, including a franchise-record run of 29 consecutive scoreless appearances.

Sadler dealt with inflammation in the shoulder last year and missed nearly three months. He returned in July and emerged as one of the American League’s top relievers. He frequently relieved Seattle’s starting pitchers and wasn’t fazed pitching with runners on base.

Entering his seventh big league season, Sadler is 6-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 101 games. His only save came into 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

College basketball

Kansas State hired Jerome Tang to be its next basketball coach Monday, entrusting a program that’s had plenty of recent success but fallen on hard times to one of the architects of Baylor’s rise to national prominence.

The Wildcats hired Tang to replace Bruce Weber two days after the top-seeded Bears were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by North Carolina in overtime. Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor flew to Texas to meet with Tang on Sunday and the two sides finalized a six-year contract that will pay more than $14 million the next morning.

Tang will be paid $2.1 million in his first season with a $100,000 increase in base salary each of the next five years, making his compensation $2.6 million for the 2027-28 season. His contract is expected to include several incentives, too.

