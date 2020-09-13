Colton Herta leads 1-2-3 Andretti sweep at Mid-Ohio

“Justice for Breonna Taylor,” Hamilton said. “It took me a long time to get that shirt, and I’ve been wanting to wear that and bring awareness to the fact that there’s people that have been killed on the street and there’s someone that got killed in her own house.”

The first F1 race on a Mugello track with super-fast corners usually used by MotoGP riders was incident-packed. Two crashes on the first seven laps saw six drivers go out, and a red flag suspended the race for the first time after the second one.

A second red flag late on following Lance Stroll's heavy crash meant another grid restart — on Lap 46 of 59 — and gave Valtteri Bottas another chance to beat race leader Hamilton if he made a strong start from second.

“With all those restarts, total focus was needed,” Hamilton said. “It was really, really hard.”

Hamilton held firm and Bottas is now 55 points behind Hamilton, who is odds on to equal Schumacher's record of seven F1 titles.

“It was all a bit of daze. It was like three races in one day. Just incredibly tough today,” a relieved Hamilton said. “This track is phenomenal and keeping Valtteri behind was not easy."