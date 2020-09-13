Colton Herta leads 1-2-3 Andretti sweep at Mid-Ohio

Colton Herta led an Andretti Autosport resurrection as the struggling team swept the podium Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at Lexington, Ohio and earned its first victory of the season.
Herta started on the pole and cleanly made it through a dicey opening turn as the 20-year-old won for the third time in his career. He led teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay in a sweep for the Andretti group.
"It's so huge. So huge," team owner Michael Andretti said. "Man, 1-2-3, after the way things have been going for us this year, this is huge."
Rossi finished third a day earlier in the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader for what was just the second podium finish all year for Andretti. The other four Andretti drivers had failed to manage inconsistent pace and bad luck this season before Sunday.
It was the first Andretti podium sweep since 2005.
"I'm so happy for the team. It's been a terrible year for us," Rossi said. "We're just focused on racing at this point and we're really trying to build a good foundation for next year."
Hunter-Reay, in a contract year with Andretti, said the day was decided in qualifying and Herta won from the pole.
"It was nice to have a solid day with no hiccups," Hunter-Reay said. "It was a big day for Andretti."
The trio was aided by a rare mistake by five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, who won last year for a sixth career victory at Mid-Ohio. Dixon is IndyCar's winningest driver at the 13-turn, 2.258-miles course.
He arrived at the track with a chance at mathematically clinching his sixth IndyCar championship with a strong weekend but instead had an unusually poor showing. He qualified 17th for Saturday's race and couldn't make up enough positions to stop Josef Newgarden from slicing 20 points from his 96-point lead in the standings.
On Sunday, Dixon spun off course while running between Rossi and Hunter-Reay 22 laps into the race. Dixon rallied to finish 10th while Newgarden finished eighth and cut Dixon's lead to 72 points. There are three scheduled races remaining on the overhauled 14-event IndyCar calendar.
"I got a little aggressive, total rookie mistake," Dixon said. "I'm so bummed for the team, it was such a stupid mistake."
Graham Rahal finished fourth for the second consecutive day at his home track.
Herta, meanwhile, coasted away from the field on a chaotic start at the front. He'd won the first pole of his career earlier Sunday in a rain-delayed qualifying session that put him on the front row alongside Santino Ferrucci.
"We finally put everything together," Herta said.
Ferrucci dipped deep into the grass racing side-by-side with Herta, and he jammed his way back onto the course. His forceful shove caused Ferrucci to bounce into teammate Alex Palou's car, which then snagged and spun Felix Rosenqvist.
"It was my corner," Herta said.
Rosenqvist wound up in a tire barrier with his car draped in large white wrapping that had broken free. The race was ruined for both Rosenqvist and Palou, and Ferrucci wasted a front row starting spot. He had started second and finished 14th in the 23-car field.
"Somebody went out and just drove into me," the Spanish rookie said. "It was very disappointing because I couldn't do anything and it's the first lap of the race."
FORMULA ONE: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton kept his cool amid the mayhem caused by an unpredictable circuit, winning a crash-marred Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday for the 90th win of his incredible career to move one behind Michael Schumacher’s record.
But Hamilton's focus was elsewhere as he stood on the podium wearing a T-shirt featuring the words “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor." The message was in capital letters on the front of his black shirt.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by police as officers attempted to serve a no-knock search warrant at her apartment on March 13. The shooting has sparked months of protests in Louisville, Kentucky with calls for the officers to be charged in her death.
“Justice for Breonna Taylor,” Hamilton said. “It took me a long time to get that shirt, and I’ve been wanting to wear that and bring awareness to the fact that there’s people that have been killed on the street and there’s someone that got killed in her own house.”
The first F1 race on a Mugello track with super-fast corners usually used by MotoGP riders was incident-packed. Two crashes on the first seven laps saw six drivers go out, and a red flag suspended the race for the first time after the second one.
A second red flag late on following Lance Stroll's heavy crash meant another grid restart — on Lap 46 of 59 — and gave Valtteri Bottas another chance to beat race leader Hamilton if he made a strong start from second.
“With all those restarts, total focus was needed,” Hamilton said. “It was really, really hard.”
Hamilton held firm and Bottas is now 55 points behind Hamilton, who is odds on to equal Schumacher's record of seven F1 titles.
“It was all a bit of daze. It was like three races in one day. Just incredibly tough today,” a relieved Hamilton said. “This track is phenomenal and keeping Valtteri behind was not easy."
Bottas pushed hard and got to within 1.1 seconds of Hamilton on the penultimate lap but the British driver clocked a fastest lap on the last one to take a bonus point.
“That is how it goes. I will just keep trying to get better," Bottas said. "It has to turn out well for me at some point.”
Red Bull driver Alexander Albon drove well to finish third and clinch a first career podium that will boost his chances of keeping his seat alongside team star Max Verstappen next year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!