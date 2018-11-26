Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura each scored 18 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat North Dakota State 102-60 on Monday night at Spokane to remain undefeated.
Corey Kispert added 17 points and Zach Norvell Jr. 15 for Gonzaga (7-0). Vinnie Shahid scored 16 points for North Dakota State (2-5), which shot just 36 percent in the game.
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 95, MIAMI 73: At Louisville, Kylee Shook scored a season-high 17 points to help Louisville win.
The Cardinals (6-0) started strong and never looked back. They jumped out to an 8-0 lead against the RedHawks (4-1). Asia Durr scored 10 of her 16 points in the second half for Louisville.
Gonzaga pulled off what some considered impossible, stopping the Duke juggernaut in the Maui Invitational title game without one of its best players. Now the Zags are No. 1 again.
Third in last week's poll , Gonzaga leapfrogged No. 2 Kansas to the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 released Monday. The Zags received 32 first-place votes from a 65-person media panel, edging the Jayhawks by one.
No. 3 Duke received one first-place vote and No. 4 Virginia the other one. No. 5 Nevada has its highest ranking, with Tennessee, Michigan, Auburn, Michigan State and Kentucky rounding out the top 10.
• Notre Dame and UConn remain the top two teams in The Associated Press women's poll, setting up a 1-vs.-2 matchup on Sunday. Oregon, Baylor and Louisville followed in the poll voted on by a 31-member national media panel.
