Colleges; Big Ten, GLIAC cancel athletic activities

The Big Ten Conference added a new layer Friday to its restrictions on member athletic programs amid concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The conference announced that all “organized team activities” are suspended until April 6. The decision will be re-evaluated at that point. This announcement comes after Thursday’s decision to completely end all competition this school year for Big Ten schools.

The Big Ten also put a moratorium on on- and off-campus recruiting for the foreseeable future.

An exact definition of “organized team activities” wasn’t spelled out in the conference’s statement, but the Badgers’ football spring practices slated to begin on Sunday, March 22 will be pushed back until after April 6. A UW spokesperson told the Wisconsin State Journal that team weight lifting falls under the conference’s ban.

Per the spokesperson, all student-athlete facilities — including locker rooms, weight rooms, dining hall and nutrition centers — will close Friday until at least the scheduled end of UW's spring break. If those facilities are open after that point is to be determined. However, student-athletes will have access to all sports medicine facilities and staff, the spokesman said.