Zion Williamson made all 13 of his shots, five on high-flying dunks, and scored 29 points in his return to lead No. 5 Duke to an 84-72 victory over Syracuse on Thursday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals at Charlotte, N.C.
RJ Barrett added 23 points and six rebounds to help Duke (27-5) set up a semifinal showdown with No. 3 North Carolina. The Tar Heels swept both games from the Blue Devils in the regular season, with Williamson injured in the first minute of the first meeting.
NO. 2 VIRGINIA 76, NORTH CAROLINA ST. 56: At Charlotte, N.C., Kyle Guy scored 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Virginia rallied to win a Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal.
Big man Jack Salt provided an unexpected offensive boost with a career-high 18 points for the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2).
NO. 3 NORTH CAROLINA 83, LOUISVILLE 70: At Charlotte, N.C., Luke Maye had 19 points and nine rebounds, Coby White added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists and North Carolina won in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals.
WEST VIRGINIA 79, NO. 7 TEXAS TECH 74: At Kansas City, Mo., Emmitt Mathews scored a career-high 28 points for West Virginia in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament.
