NCAA WORLD SERIES

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

Omaha, Neb.

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday's result

Michigan 7, Vanderbilt 4

Tuesday's result

Vanderbilt 4, Michigan 1, series tied 1-1

Wednesday's game

Wednesday: Michigan (49-21) vs. Vanderbilt (58-12), 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments