WORLD SERIES

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

Omaha, Neb.

 

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 24: Michigan (48-20) vs. Vanderbilt (57-11), 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 26: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments