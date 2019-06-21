NCAA WORLD SERIES

At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha

Omaha, Neb.

(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)

Friday's results

Michigan 15, Texas Tech 3, TTU eliminated

Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 3, Louisville eliminated

Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Monday, June 24: Michigan (48-20) vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

x-Wednesday, June 26: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

