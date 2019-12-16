College women: Woodward's big game not enough for Carthage

Career games from Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward and Autumn Kalis almost helped the Carthage College women’s basketball team upset No. 20 University of Chicago.
But the Lady Reds ultimately lost the nonconference game 82-74 on Sunday at the Ratner Center in Chicago.
Woodward, a senior, scored a career-best 24 points and grabbed five rebounds. She made 10 of 18 shots, including two of six 3-pointers. She had an assist and two steals. Kalis added a career-high 32 points.
Kalis got the Lady Reds (4-5) on the board first and helped Carthage stay with the Maroons (8-2) on the first half. Chicago led at the break 39-38.
After the Maroons took an 8-point lead in to the fourth quarter, the Lady Reds trimmed the deficit to two with 10 minutes of play. The Maroons went on a quick 8-0 run to take a 10-point lead and close out the win.
“Chicago shot the ball really well from three, we did a good job rebounding but couldn’t convert many of those,” said Carthage coach Tim Bernero. “I’m proud of our effort today, Chicago is a top-20 team and are really good. It was a game that we had chances to win, we had a lead in the first half but ended up chasing them at the end of the game.”
POLL: Louisville climbed a spot to No. 6 in the The Associated Press women’s Top 25 rankings, which remained mostly unchanged Monday with most teams on break for exams.
Stanford, UConn, Oregon, Oregon State and South Carolina top the poll. The Cardinal played their first game since moving up to No. 1 a few weeks ago by routing Ohio State on Sunday.
Stanford received 27 first-place votes from the national media panel. UConn, Oregon and Oregon State each got one vote.
Only one game this past week involved a pair of ranked teams with Louisville edging 14th-ranked Kentucky. The Cardinals switched places with Baylor in this week’s rankings.
Florida State, N.C. State and UCLA round out the first 10 teams.
The only other change from the previous week was that South Dakota entered the rankings at No. 25. The Coyotes were ranked for two weeks in February, the first time in the poll in school history. Miami fell out of the poll.