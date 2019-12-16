College women: Woodward's big game not enough for Carthage

Career games from Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward and Autumn Kalis almost helped the Carthage College women’s basketball team upset No. 20 University of Chicago.

But the Lady Reds ultimately lost the nonconference game 82-74 on Sunday at the Ratner Center in Chicago.

Woodward, a senior, scored a career-best 24 points and grabbed five rebounds. She made 10 of 18 shots, including two of six 3-pointers. She had an assist and two steals. Kalis added a career-high 32 points.

Kalis got the Lady Reds (4-5) on the board first and helped Carthage stay with the Maroons (8-2) on the first half. Chicago led at the break 39-38.

After the Maroons took an 8-point lead in to the fourth quarter, the Lady Reds trimmed the deficit to two with 10 minutes of play. The Maroons went on a quick 8-0 run to take a 10-point lead and close out the win.

“Chicago shot the ball really well from three, we did a good job rebounding but couldn’t convert many of those,” said Carthage coach Tim Bernero. “I’m proud of our effort today, Chicago is a top-20 team and are really good. It was a game that we had chances to win, we had a lead in the first half but ended up chasing them at the end of the game.”