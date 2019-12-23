College women: UConn moves to No. 1 in AP Women's basketball poll

NEW YORK — UConn is back in a familiar spot — No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Huskies moved up to the top position in the poll Monday after previous No. 1 Stanford lost at Texas on Sunday. UConn has spent more time at No. 1 than any other team in the history of the sport. This is the 243rd week has held the top ranking.

UConn received 19 first-place votes from the national media panel. Oregon was second with Oregon State, South Carolina and Stanford rounding out the first five teams.

The Ducks drew five first-place votes, Oregon State four and South Carolina one.

The Huskies (10-0) are coming off a rout of Oklahoma and don’t play again until Jan. 2. Even with the huge win, UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey, filling in while Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma recuperates from surgery last week to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis, said she wasn’t sure the Huskies were the best team in the nation.

While UConn hasn’t played many ranked teams yet, the Huskies have a challenging month after the New Year. They will face No. 6 Baylor, No. 2 Oregon, No. 22 Tennessee and South Carolina.