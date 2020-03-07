College women: Top seed Ashland too much for Rangers

Alisha Murphy scored 19 points and Alyssa Nelson added 18, but the UW-Parkside women's basketball lost to Ashland 95-72 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday in Ohio.

Ashland, the tournament's top seed, led 45-37 at halftime and outscored the Rangers (16-14) 50-35 in the second.

Also for the Rangers, Taylor Stephen had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Caroline Rahkonen had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

NO. 5 UCONN 94, TEMPLE 61: At Uncasville, Conn., Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points to lead six UConn players in double-figures and the Huskies began their run at a seventh consecutive American Athletic Conference Tournament title with a rout in the quarterfinals.

NO. 22 FLORIDA ST. 62, NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 60: At Greensboro, N.C., Nausia Woolfolk scored 16 points, Kiah Gillespie had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Florida State advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game for only the second time in school history.

NO. 17 SOUTH DAKOTA 99, OMAHA 40: At Sioux Falls, S.D., Ciara Duffy scored 17 points and Monica Arens 16 and South Dakota cruised in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.

NO. 18 DE PAUL 97, PROVIDENCE 59: At Chicago, Chante Stonewall and Deja Church each scored 16 points to lead four players into double-figure scoring in the Big East Conference tournament quarterfinals.

