College women: Top-ranked Ducks post easy victory

Ruthy Hebard had 21 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 Oregon easily beat Northeastern 89-47 on Monday at Eugene, Ore.

All-America guard Sabrina Ionescu added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Ducks, who led by as many as 38 points.

Ionescu’s 3-pointer with just over five minutes left in the game stretched Oregon’s lead to 78-45. She went to the bench for good with just under three minutes to go.

Forward Lydia Giomi added a career-high 18 points and nine rebounds for Oregon.

NO. 7 OREGON ST. 69, PACIFIC 57: At Corvallis, Ore., Mikayla Pivec had 18 points and 17 rebounds to Oregon State win in the second round of the preseason WNIT.

Aleah Goodman and Destiny Slocum added 17 points apiece for the Beavers (2-0), who committed 23 turnovers. They will face DePaul on Thursday in the semifinals.

NO. 10 MISS. STATE 80, UT MARTIN 44: At Starkville, Miss., Jessika Carter scored a career-high 19 points and Mississippi State had two other players in double figures.

Along with Carter in double figures was freshman Aliyah Matharu, who had her second double-digit scoring contest in as many games with 15 points. She hit three 3-pointers and had no turnovers.

