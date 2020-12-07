College women: Stanford surges, takes top spot in poll

VanDerveer is poised to make history of her own: With her next victory, she will tie Pat Summitt's all-time record of 1,098 wins. Where and when that might happen, however, is still up in the air.

The Cardinal had to shift their Pac-12 opener over the weekend to Las Vegas due to Santa Clara County's ban on sporting events and practices for three weeks. They were supposed to play Washington State on Tuesday in Las Vegas, but the Cougars don't have enough scholarship players available due to coronavirus protocols.

The next game listed on the Cardinal's schedule is Friday against UC Davis at home, then a game at Cal on Sunday.

"The pandemic, the situation we're in, it really makes you appreciate each game," VanDerveer said. "Each game is so precious, and we're so excited to be playing. We're here in Vegas, we don't know what our schedule is. We're working the phones, trying to get games."

South Dakota State is ranked for the first time in 11 years, entering the Top 25 at No. 22 after topping then-No. 18 Gonzaga in overtime on Sunday. The Jackrabbits also had a victory over Iowa State when the Cyclones were 15th in the nation. It's the team's first appearance in the poll since 2009.

Besides South Carolina's drop, Baylor slid three spots, UCLA fell two places to No. 11 and Mississippi State dropped six positions to 12th after losing to South Florida.

