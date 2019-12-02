College women: Stanford reaps the rewards of winning

NEW YORK — Tara VanDerveer and Stanford are No. 1 for the first time in seven years.
The Cardinal moved up two spots after a weekend that saw previous No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Baylor both lose on Saturday. It was only the third time since the Top 25 became a writers’ poll before the 1994-95 season that the top two teams lost on the same day.
Stanford received 23 of 30 first-place votes from the national media panel on Monday. The team was last No. 1 for six weeks in 2012.
“We’ve had a real good start,” VanDerveer said after beating No. 10 Mississippi State to win a tournament in Canada over the weekend. “I think, maybe, it would be a positive thing in terms of motivating our team to continue to work hard and get better. You hope that it wouldn’t have people be complacent.”
Louisville jumped up six spots to No. 2 after knocking off Oregon, which fell to third. UConn, which was the only top-10 team that didn’t play over the holiday weekend, received the other two first-place votes and remained No. 4.
Oregon State moved up to No. 5. South Carolina and Baylor were Nos. 6 and 7. The Gamecocks beat the then-No. 2 Lady Bears in the Paradise Jam tournament. Florida State, Maryland and Mississippi State rounded out the first 10 teams in the poll.