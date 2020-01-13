College women: South Carolina moves up to No. 1 in new poll

South Carolina moved up three spots to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll after the top three teams from the previous week all lost.

It was a rough week for ranked teams, with 11 of them losing at least one game, including Nos. 1-3 falling in a four-day span. The last time the top three teams in the AP Top 25 lost within a span of seven days was during the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

Baylor jumped up four spots to No. 2 on Monday after beating then-No. 1 UConn. The Lady Bears, who received seven first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel, were followed by Stanford, UConn and Louisville. Oregon, UCLA, Oregon State, N.C. State and Mississippi State rounded out the top 10.

South Carolina, which got 20 first-place votes, was last No. 1 on Feb. 9, 2015 — the end of a 12-week run atop the poll.

“Our ‘Women Up’ theme this season is about approaching each practice and game with a focused, disciplined and trusting mindset. Our players have embraced this process and their commitment to hard work has earned them the No. 1 ranking in the country,” coach Dawn Staley said.

Arizona State had one of the greatest weekends in Division I history, knocking off then-No. 2 Oregon on Friday and No. 3 Oregon State on Sunday.

It’s the first time a team has beaten two AP top-five teams in back-to-back games during the regular season since 2010, when Stanford topped No. 4 Xavier and No. 1 UConn.

