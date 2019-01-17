AP Top 25 results

4. Louisville (16-1) beat Virginia 91-43. 

7. Mississippi State (17-1) beat No. 15 South Carolina 89-74. 

9. Maryland (15-2) lost to No. 17 Michigan State 77-60. 

12. Syracuse (15-2) beat Pittsburgh 82-50. 

13. Gonzaga (16-2) lost to BYU 70-68. 

15. South Carolina (12-5) lost to No. 7 Mississippi State 89-74. 

16. Kentucky (16-3) beat LSU 64-60. 

17. Michigan State (13-4) beat No. 9 Maryland 77-60. 

20. Tennessee (12-5) lost to Alabama 86-65. 

22. Iowa (13-4) beat Michigan 75-61. 

23. Minnesota (13-4) beat Wisconsin 78-50.

STATE

Minnesota 78, Wisconsin 50

UW-Parkside 76, Lake Superior St. 63

MIDWEST

CS Bakersfield 67, UMKC 57

Chicago St. 50, Grand Canyon 48

E. Illinois 75, Murray St. 67

Iowa 75, Michigan 61

Michigan St. 77, Maryland 60

Missouri 61, Georgia 35

Nebraska 77, Illinois 67

SIU-Edwardsville 69, Austin Peay 68

Utah Valley 57, Rio Grande 55

