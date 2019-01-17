AP Top 25 results
4. Louisville (16-1) beat Virginia 91-43.
7. Mississippi State (17-1) beat No. 15 South Carolina 89-74.
9. Maryland (15-2) lost to No. 17 Michigan State 77-60.
12. Syracuse (15-2) beat Pittsburgh 82-50.
13. Gonzaga (16-2) lost to BYU 70-68.
15. South Carolina (12-5) lost to No. 7 Mississippi State 89-74.
16. Kentucky (16-3) beat LSU 64-60.
17. Michigan State (13-4) beat No. 9 Maryland 77-60.
20. Tennessee (12-5) lost to Alabama 86-65.
22. Iowa (13-4) beat Michigan 75-61.
23. Minnesota (13-4) beat Wisconsin 78-50.
STATE
Minnesota 78, Wisconsin 50
UW-Parkside 76, Lake Superior St. 63
MIDWEST
CS Bakersfield 67, UMKC 57
Chicago St. 50, Grand Canyon 48
E. Illinois 75, Murray St. 67
Iowa 75, Michigan 61
Michigan St. 77, Maryland 60
Missouri 61, Georgia 35
Nebraska 77, Illinois 67
SIU-Edwardsville 69, Austin Peay 68
Utah Valley 57, Rio Grande 55
