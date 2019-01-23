AP Top 25 results

2. Baylor (16-1) beat No. 20 Iowa State 84-69. 

3. UConn (17-1) beat SMU 79-39. 

12. Texas (16-3) beat Kansas 62-43. 

13. Syracuse (15-4) lost to Miami 84-71. 

14. Rutgers (15-4) lost to No. 17 Iowa 72-66. 

17. Iowa (15-4) beat No. 14 Rutgers 72-66. 

20. Iowa State (14-5) lost to No. 2 Baylor 84-69.

STATE

Cardinal Stritch 87, Robert Morris-Chicago 61

Wheaton (Ill.) 76, Carroll (Wis.) 59

UW-LaCrosse 61, UW-River Falls 42

UW-Oshkosh 58, UW-Eau Claire 43

UW-Stevens Pt. 77, UW-Stout 69

UW-Superior 88, Northland 62

UW-Whitewater 71, UW-Platteville 55

MIDWEST

Ball St. 48, Kent St. 44

Cincinnati 68, Houston 57

E. Michigan 81, Bowling Green 74

Iowa 72, Rutgers 66

Kansas St. 59, Oklahoma St. 48

Ohio 69, N. Illinois 53

S. Dakota St. 86, N. Dakota St. 33

Saint Louis 68, Dayton 65

Toledo 62, Cent. Michigan 59

