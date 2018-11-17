AP TOP 25 RESULTS
1. Notre Dame (3-0) beat No. 15 DePaul 101-77.
2. UConn (2-0) beat Vanderbilt 80-42.
8. Oregon State (2-0) vs. Saint Mary's, late.
13. Iowa (4-0) beat N.C. Central 106-39.
15. DePaul (1-1) lost to No. 1 UConn 101-77.
25. Minnesota (3-0) beat San Diego 53-48.
STATE
Wisconsin 64, N. Dakota St. 53
MIDWEST
Akron 85, Oakland 65
Bowling Green 61, Robert Morris 60
Butler 92, W. Illinois 51
Cent. Michigan 108, W. Kentucky 90
E. Michigan 50, Illinois St. 41
Iowa 106, NC Central 39
Kent St. 62, N. Kentucky 61
Loyola of Chicago 75, Ill.-Chicago 60
Minnesota 53, San Diego 48
Missouri St. 74, Ball St. 54
Northeastern 84, Dayton 79
Notre Dame 101, DePaul 77
S. Illinois 58, Marshall 49
Valparaiso 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 76
Wichita St. 68, Houston Baptist 50
Xavier 48, Fairfield 35
EAST
Cornell 63, Mass.-Lowell 54
Delaware St. 65, Post 53
Hofstra 67, St. Bonaventure 59
Lafayette 66, Wagner 43
Md.-Eastern Shore 88, Cheyney University (PA) 39
Penn 85, NJIT 42
Rider 85, Mount St. Mary's 67
Rio Grande 57, Canisius 53
St. Peter's 86, LIU Brooklyn 59
Stony Brook 79, Manhattan 48
Towson 92, La Salle 68
UConn 80, Vanderbilt 42
UMass 74, CCSU 59
William & Mary 65, Loyola (Md.) 49
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 81, Davidson 78
Delaware 71, Nicholls 56
Furman 78, SC-Upstate 67
Jacksonville St. 58, Lipscomb 46
Liberty 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 53
Morehead St. 104, Chicago St. 68
New Orleans 93, Trinity Baptist 38
Newberry 67, Winthrop 63
Niagara 67, Morgan St. 57
North Alabama 99, Stillman 43
UNC-Asheville 74, W. Carolina 49
UNC-Wilmington 77, Grand Canyon 55
UT Martin 97, Arkansas St. 91
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 78, Eastern New Mexico 46
Idaho 88, Texas Tech 77
Montana St. 67, Texas State 59
New Mexico St. 69, UTEP 65
Rice 79, UALR 65
South Alabama 58, Cent. Arkansas 50
Stephen F. Austin 67, Yale 57
Tulsa 76, Oral Roberts 68
FAR WEST
BYU 80, E. Washington 65
Gonzaga 70, UNLV 59
N. Arizona 91, California Baptist 88
Oregon St. 89, Saint Mary's (Cal) 56
Southern Cal 77, Santa Clara 46
Utah Valley 90, Ottawa University Arizona 61
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.