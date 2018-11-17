AP TOP 25 RESULTS

1. Notre Dame (3-0) beat No. 15 DePaul 101-77.  

2. UConn (2-0) beat Vanderbilt 80-42.  

8. Oregon State (2-0) vs. Saint Mary's, late.

13. Iowa (4-0) beat N.C. Central 106-39.  

15. DePaul (1-1) lost to No. 1 UConn 101-77.  

25. Minnesota (3-0) beat San Diego 53-48.  

STATE

Wisconsin 64, N. Dakota St. 53

MIDWEST

Akron 85, Oakland 65

Bowling Green 61, Robert Morris 60

Butler 92, W. Illinois 51

Cent. Michigan 108, W. Kentucky 90

E. Michigan 50, Illinois St. 41

Iowa 106, NC Central 39

Kent St. 62, N. Kentucky 61

Loyola of Chicago 75, Ill.-Chicago 60

Minnesota 53, San Diego 48

Missouri St. 74, Ball St. 54

Northeastern 84, Dayton 79

Notre Dame 101, DePaul 77

S. Illinois 58, Marshall 49

Valparaiso 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 76

Wichita St. 68, Houston Baptist 50

Xavier 48, Fairfield 35

EAST

Cornell 63, Mass.-Lowell 54

Delaware St. 65, Post 53

Hofstra 67, St. Bonaventure 59

Lafayette 66, Wagner 43

Md.-Eastern Shore 88, Cheyney University (PA) 39

Penn 85, NJIT 42

Rider 85, Mount St. Mary's 67

Rio Grande 57, Canisius 53

St. Peter's 86, LIU Brooklyn 59

Stony Brook 79, Manhattan 48

Towson 92, La Salle 68

UConn 80, Vanderbilt 42

UMass 74, CCSU 59

William & Mary 65, Loyola (Md.) 49

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 81, Davidson 78

Delaware 71, Nicholls 56

Furman 78, SC-Upstate 67

Jacksonville St. 58, Lipscomb 46

Liberty 82, St. Francis (Pa.) 53

Morehead St. 104, Chicago St. 68

New Orleans 93, Trinity Baptist 38

Newberry 67, Winthrop 63

Niagara 67, Morgan St. 57

North Alabama 99, Stillman 43

UNC-Asheville 74, W. Carolina 49

UNC-Wilmington 77, Grand Canyon 55

UT Martin 97, Arkansas St. 91

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 78, Eastern New Mexico 46

Idaho 88, Texas Tech 77

Montana St. 67, Texas State 59

New Mexico St. 69, UTEP 65

Rice 79, UALR 65

South Alabama 58, Cent. Arkansas 50

Stephen F. Austin 67, Yale 57

Tulsa 76, Oral Roberts 68

FAR WEST

BYU 80, E. Washington 65

Gonzaga 70, UNLV 59

N. Arizona 91, California Baptist 88

Oregon St. 89, Saint Mary's (Cal) 56

Southern Cal 77, Santa Clara 46

Utah Valley 90, Ottawa University Arizona 61

