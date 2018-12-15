AP TOP 25 RESULTS

2. Notre Dame (8-1) did not play.  

3. Baylor (8-1) lost to No. 11 Stanford 68-63.  

4. Louisville (11-0) beat Northern Kentucky 92-59.  

8. Oregon State (8-1) vs. Texas A&M, late

10. N.C. State (11-0) beat Maine 84-46.  

11. Stanford (7-1) beat No. 3 Baylor 68-63.  

18. Kentucky (10-1) beat Middle Tennessee 72-55. 

19. Marquette (8-2) beat Green Bay 80-54.  

23. Missouri (8-3) lost to South Dakota 74-61. 

STATE

Marquette 80, Green Bay 54

 Alverno 76, Marian (Wis.) 50

Wis.-Platteville 73, Cornell (Iowa) 54

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 65, St. Norbert 58

Wis.-Superior 80, Martin Luther 42

 MIDWEST

Albion 80, Kalamazoo 55

Augustana (SD) 86, Minn.-Crookston 54

Benedictine (Kan.) 65, Graceland 60

Bethany Lutheran 83, Northland 52

Bethel (Minn.) 75, Carleton 39

Concordia (Mich.) 62, Rochester (Mich.) 53

Concordia (St.P) 53, Winona St. 49

Dayton 69, Evansville 30

Evangel 88, Mount Mercy 57

Hamline 67, Viterbo 61

Hiram 69, Adrian 55

Illinois 74, SIU-Edwardsville 57

Indiana Tech 85, Madonna 50

Indiana-East 85, Ohio Christian 70

Lewis 65, Michigan Tech 51

Mary 78, Northern St. (SD) 71

Michigan 70, Morgan St. 47

Minn. Duluth 60, SW Minnesota St. 39

Minn. St. (Mankato) 89, Upper Iowa 57

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 90, Minot St. 65

Nebraska 96, Denver 71

North Central (Minn.) 61, Crown (Minn.) 48

Peru St. 67, Culver-Stockton 65

Simpson (Iowa) 86, Concordia (Moor.) 69

South Dakota 74, Missouri 61

St. Cloud St. 66, Sioux Falls 41

Thomas More 81, Hope 61

Trinity (Texas) 59, Augsburg 55

Wayne (Neb.) 85, Bemidji St. 71

EAST

Albany (NY) 67, St. Francis Brooklyn 60

Bucknell 80, Rider 59

Cornell 94, Delaware St. 59

Niagara 71, Coppin St. 69

Northeastern 65, Providence 59

Princeton 60, Marist 57

Robert Morris 73, Pitt-Johnstown 53

Rutgers 57, LSU 43

St. John's 83, La Salle 57

Stony Brook 70, Wagner 45

West Virginia 78, E. Kentucky 29

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 51, SE Louisiana 48

Bethune-Cookman 76, North Florida 60

Cent. Michigan 66, Vanderbilt 57

Charleston Southern 89, Columbia (SC) 57

E. Michigan 64, Longwood 45

Hampton 115, Mid-Atlantic Christian 48

High Point 83, Norfolk St. 51

Howard 89, FIU 62

Jackson St. 88, Millsaps 38

Jacksonville 100, Edward Waters 48

Jacksonville St. 61, Georgia St. 56

Kentucky 72, Middle Tennessee 55

Louisiana Tech 80, Mississippi 71

Louisville 92, N. Kentucky 59

Marshall 80, Tennessee St. 59

Morehead St. 79, Radford 72

NC Central 66, Wofford 59

NC State 84, Maine 46

South Florida 67, Grambling St. 50

SOUTHWEST

Rice 66, SMU 52

Stephen F. Austin 74, Texas Southern 55

UTSA 87, San Diego 77

FAR WEST

BYU 51, Colorado St. 42

Boise St. 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 64

California Baptist 80, Notre Dame de Namur 47

New Mexico 75, New Mexico St. 50

Oregon St. 93, E. Washington 45

Portland St. 58, UNLV 49

Santa Clara 62, San Jose St. 56

Stanford 68, Baylor 63

Texas Tech 86, Nevada 67

UC Davis 70, San Francisco 68

Utah 77, Weber St. 56

Utah St. 67, Utah Valley 62

Washington 69, Montana 54

