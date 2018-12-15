AP TOP 25 RESULTS
2. Notre Dame (8-1) did not play.
3. Baylor (8-1) lost to No. 11 Stanford 68-63.
4. Louisville (11-0) beat Northern Kentucky 92-59.
8. Oregon State (8-1) vs. Texas A&M, late
10. N.C. State (11-0) beat Maine 84-46.
11. Stanford (7-1) beat No. 3 Baylor 68-63.
18. Kentucky (10-1) beat Middle Tennessee 72-55.
19. Marquette (8-2) beat Green Bay 80-54.
23. Missouri (8-3) lost to South Dakota 74-61.
STATE
Marquette 80, Green Bay 54
Alverno 76, Marian (Wis.) 50
Wis.-Platteville 73, Cornell (Iowa) 54
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 65, St. Norbert 58
Wis.-Superior 80, Martin Luther 42
MIDWEST
Albion 80, Kalamazoo 55
Augustana (SD) 86, Minn.-Crookston 54
Benedictine (Kan.) 65, Graceland 60
Bethany Lutheran 83, Northland 52
Bethel (Minn.) 75, Carleton 39
Concordia (Mich.) 62, Rochester (Mich.) 53
Concordia (St.P) 53, Winona St. 49
Dayton 69, Evansville 30
Evangel 88, Mount Mercy 57
Hamline 67, Viterbo 61
Hiram 69, Adrian 55
Illinois 74, SIU-Edwardsville 57
Indiana Tech 85, Madonna 50
Indiana-East 85, Ohio Christian 70
Lewis 65, Michigan Tech 51
Mary 78, Northern St. (SD) 71
Michigan 70, Morgan St. 47
Minn. Duluth 60, SW Minnesota St. 39
Minn. St. (Mankato) 89, Upper Iowa 57
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 90, Minot St. 65
Nebraska 96, Denver 71
North Central (Minn.) 61, Crown (Minn.) 48
Peru St. 67, Culver-Stockton 65
Simpson (Iowa) 86, Concordia (Moor.) 69
South Dakota 74, Missouri 61
St. Cloud St. 66, Sioux Falls 41
Thomas More 81, Hope 61
Trinity (Texas) 59, Augsburg 55
Wayne (Neb.) 85, Bemidji St. 71
EAST
Albany (NY) 67, St. Francis Brooklyn 60
Bucknell 80, Rider 59
Cornell 94, Delaware St. 59
Niagara 71, Coppin St. 69
Northeastern 65, Providence 59
Princeton 60, Marist 57
Robert Morris 73, Pitt-Johnstown 53
Rutgers 57, LSU 43
St. John's 83, La Salle 57
Stony Brook 70, Wagner 45
West Virginia 78, E. Kentucky 29
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 51, SE Louisiana 48
Bethune-Cookman 76, North Florida 60
Cent. Michigan 66, Vanderbilt 57
Charleston Southern 89, Columbia (SC) 57
E. Michigan 64, Longwood 45
Hampton 115, Mid-Atlantic Christian 48
High Point 83, Norfolk St. 51
Howard 89, FIU 62
Jackson St. 88, Millsaps 38
Jacksonville 100, Edward Waters 48
Jacksonville St. 61, Georgia St. 56
Kentucky 72, Middle Tennessee 55
Louisiana Tech 80, Mississippi 71
Louisville 92, N. Kentucky 59
Marshall 80, Tennessee St. 59
Morehead St. 79, Radford 72
NC Central 66, Wofford 59
NC State 84, Maine 46
South Florida 67, Grambling St. 50
SOUTHWEST
Rice 66, SMU 52
Stephen F. Austin 74, Texas Southern 55
UTSA 87, San Diego 77
FAR WEST
BYU 51, Colorado St. 42
Boise St. 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 64
California Baptist 80, Notre Dame de Namur 47
New Mexico 75, New Mexico St. 50
Oregon St. 93, E. Washington 45
Portland St. 58, UNLV 49
Santa Clara 62, San Jose St. 56
Stanford 68, Baylor 63
Texas Tech 86, Nevada 67
UC Davis 70, San Francisco 68
Utah 77, Weber St. 56
Utah St. 67, Utah Valley 62
Washington 69, Montana 54
