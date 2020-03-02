College women's poll March 3

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Pvs
1. South Carolina (27);29-1;747;1
2. Baylor (2);27-1;713;2
3. Oregon (1);28-2;700;3
4. Louisville;27-3;641;5
5. UConn;25-3;618;6
6. Maryland;25-4;615;7
7. Stanford;25-5;550;4
8. UCLA;25-4;541;9
9. Mississippi St.;25-5;489;10
10. NC State;25-4;459;8
11. Northwestern;26-3;450;14
12. Gonzaga;28-2;447;11
13. Arizona;23-6;372;13
14. Oregon St.;22-8;331;17
15. Texas A&M;22-7;293;12
16. Kentucky;21-7;259;15
17. South Dakota;27-2;254;20
18. DePaul;25-5;247;16
19. Iowa;23-6;232;18
20. Indiana;23-7;211;22
21. Princeton;24-1;153;23
22. Florida St.;22-7;142;19
23. Missouri St.;24-4;104;21
24. Arizona St.;20-10;75;24
25. Arkansas;22-7;44;-
Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.