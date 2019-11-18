You are the owner of this article.
College women's basketball poll for Nov. 19
agate

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Oregon (27);3-0;723;1

2. Baylor (2);3-0;697;2

3. Stanford;4-0;654;3

4. UConn;3-0;606;4

5. South Carolina;4-0;601;6

6. Texas A&M;3-0;576;5

7. Oregon St.;4-0;573;7

8. Louisville;3-0;506;9

9. Maryland;3-1;502;8

10. Mississippi St.;3-0;467;10

11. UCLA;3-0;427;11

12. Florida St.;4-0;393;12

13. Kentucky;4-0;375;13

14. N.C. State;3-0;373;14

15. Michigan St.;3-0;318;16

16. Miami;3-0;286;17

17. Syracuse;3-0;185;20

18. Indiana;3-0;176;21

19. DePaul;2-1;155;18

20. Arkansas;4-0;151;23

21. Michigan;4-0;120;24

22. South Florida;4-0;107;25

23. Gonzaga;2-1;74;—

23. Tennessee;4-0;74;—

25. West Virginia;3-0;68;—

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.

