College women's basketball poll for Nov. 19

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Oregon (27);3-0;723;1
2. Baylor (2);3-0;697;2
3. Stanford;4-0;654;3
4. UConn;3-0;606;4
5. South Carolina;4-0;601;6
6. Texas A&M;3-0;576;5
7. Oregon St.;4-0;573;7
8. Louisville;3-0;506;9
9. Maryland;3-1;502;8
10. Mississippi St.;3-0;467;10
11. UCLA;3-0;427;11
12. Florida St.;4-0;393;12
13. Kentucky;4-0;375;13
14. N.C. State;3-0;373;14
15. Michigan St.;3-0;318;16
16. Miami;3-0;286;17
17. Syracuse;3-0;185;20
18. Indiana;3-0;176;21
19. DePaul;2-1;155;18
20. Arkansas;4-0;151;23
21. Michigan;4-0;120;24
22. South Florida;4-0;107;25
23. Gonzaga;2-1;74;—
23. Tennessee;4-0;74;—
25. West Virginia;3-0;68;—
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.