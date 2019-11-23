College women's basketball: Lady Reds can't seal the deal on the road

Autumn Kalis scored 24 points, but was the only player in double figures as the Carthage College women’s basketball team was edged by Ripon College 57-54 on Saturday in a nonconference game at Bob Gillespie Court in Ripon.
The Lady Reds (2-3) led 26-22 at halftime and extended the advantage to 42-33 at the end of the third quarter.
But Ripon (2-0) clawed back and took the lead late, making a key 3-pointer and converting free throws to win.
“The game didn’t have much flow either way. We had some good runs of play but not enough, some of our problems today were self inflicted,” said Lady Reds head coach Tim Bernero. “We needed to make some plays in the fourth quarter on both ends, but just didn’t get it done.”
Prairie School graduate and Carthage senior Sammie Woodward played all 40 minutes and scored nine points. She grabbed six rebounds and had a team-high four assists.
Maggie Berigan grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Reds, who next play UW-Stevens Point at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
ALASKA ANCHORAGE 86, UW-PARKSIDE 57: On Friday, undefeated Alaska Anchorage used an early 19-8 run to take control of a nonconference game and never looked back to beat the Rangers in Alaska.
The Rangers led 9-7, but the Seawolves (5-0) closed the first quarter with a 19-8 run, then built a 22-point lead right before the half.
Parkside (2-3) cut the lead to 17 in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer.
“Tough loss against a really good Alaska Anchorage team, they’re nationally ranked for a reason,” said Rangers head coach Jen Conely. “I thought we did a decent job handling the pressure they put on us, but we have to do a better job of getting in an offensive flow despite that pressure. They did a good job applying the pressure we just didn’t do a good enough job of finding the gaps and creating easier scores.”
For Parkside (2-3), Alisha Murphy led the team with 12 points, while senior Taylor Stephen added 11 points, grabbed four rebounds and had four assists. Sophomore Alyssa Nelson had 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Rangers had a tough night shooting, going just 30.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent on 3-pointers.
Alaska Anchorage shot 49.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three.