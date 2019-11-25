College women's basketball for Nov. 26

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Oregon (28);4-0;748;1
2. Baylor (2);5-0;722;2
3. Stanford;5-0;676;3
4. UConn;5-0;631;4
5. South Carolina;6-0;624;5
6. Texas A&M;4-0;595;6
7. Oregon St.;5-0;592;7
8. Louisville;5-0;524;8
9. Maryland;5-1;515;9
10. Mississippi St.;5-0;485;10
11. UCLA;4-0;443;11
12. Florida St.;5-0;393;12
12. N.C. State;5-0;393;14
14. Kentucky;5-0;376;13
15. Michigan St.;5-0;327;15
16. DePaul;4-1;267;19
17. Indiana;4-0;224;18
18. Syracuse;3-1;202;17
19. Miami;4-1;180;16
20. Tennessee;5-0;133;23
21. South Florida;5-1;122;22
22. Gonzaga;3-1;120;23
23. West Virginia;4-0;100;25
24. Arizona;6-0;96
25. Arkansas;5-1;61;20
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 52, Michigan 44, Notre Dame 44, Missouri St. 36, Minnesota 8, Arizona St. 6, Drake 6, California 3, Northwestern 2.