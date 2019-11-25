You are the owner of this article.
College women's basketball for Nov. 26
agate

College women's basketball for Nov. 26

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Oregon (28);4-0;748;1

2. Baylor (2);5-0;722;2

3. Stanford;5-0;676;3

4. UConn;5-0;631;4

5. South Carolina;6-0;624;5

6. Texas A&M;4-0;595;6

7. Oregon St.;5-0;592;7

8. Louisville;5-0;524;8

9. Maryland;5-1;515;9

10. Mississippi St.;5-0;485;10

11. UCLA;4-0;443;11

12. Florida St.;5-0;393;12

12. N.C. State;5-0;393;14

14. Kentucky;5-0;376;13

15. Michigan St.;5-0;327;15

16. DePaul;4-1;267;19

17. Indiana;4-0;224;18

18. Syracuse;3-1;202;17

19. Miami;4-1;180;16

20. Tennessee;5-0;133;23

21. South Florida;5-1;122;22

22. Gonzaga;3-1;120;23

23. West Virginia;4-0;100;25

24. Arizona;6-0;96

25. Arkansas;5-1;61;20

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 52, Michigan 44, Notre Dame 44, Missouri St. 36, Minnesota 8, Arizona St. 6, Drake 6, California 3, Northwestern 2.

