College women's basketball for Nov. 12

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (28) 0-0 748 1
2. Baylor (2) 2-0 721 2
3. Stanford 2-0 681 3
4. UConn 1-0 620 5
5. Texas A&M 2-0 617 6
6. South Carolina 2-0 609 8
7. Oregon St. 1-0 579 7
8. Maryland 1-1 533 4
9. Louisville 2-0 516 9
10. Mississippi St. 1-0 480 10
11. UCLA 2-0 426 11
12. Florida St. 2-0 398 12
13. Kentucky 2-0 386 13
14. NC State 2-0 371 14
15. Notre Dame 2-0 308 16
16. Michigan St. 2-0 269 17
17. Miami 1-0 245 18
18. DePaul 1-0 226 18
19. Arizona St. 2-0 165 20
20. Syracuse 1-0 129 21
21. Indiana 2-0 114 24
22. Texas 0-1 113 15
23. Arkansas 1-0 111 22
24. Michigan 2-0 102 25
25. South Florida 2-0 60 -
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Drake 49, Gonzaga 38, Rice 32, Missouri St. 12, Arizona 10, South Dakota 6, Tennessee 6, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, South Dakota St. 2, Belmont 1, Iowa St. 1.