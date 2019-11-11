You are the owner of this article.
College women's basketball for Nov. 12
agate

College women's basketball for Nov. 12

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Oregon (28) 0-0 748 1

2. Baylor (2) 2-0 721 2

3. Stanford 2-0 681 3

4. UConn 1-0 620 5

5. Texas A&M 2-0 617 6

6. South Carolina 2-0 609 8

7. Oregon St. 1-0 579 7

8. Maryland 1-1 533 4

9. Louisville 2-0 516 9

10. Mississippi St. 1-0 480 10

11. UCLA 2-0 426 11

12. Florida St. 2-0 398 12

13. Kentucky 2-0 386 13

14. NC State 2-0 371 14

15. Notre Dame 2-0 308 16

16. Michigan St. 2-0 269 17

17. Miami 1-0 245 18

18. DePaul 1-0 226 18

19. Arizona St. 2-0 165 20

20. Syracuse 1-0 129 21

21. Indiana 2-0 114 24

22. Texas 0-1 113 15

23. Arkansas 1-0 111 22

24. Michigan 2-0 102 25

25. South Florida 2-0 60 -

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Drake 49, Gonzaga 38, Rice 32, Missouri St. 12, Arizona 10, South Dakota 6, Tennessee 6, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, South Dakota St. 2, Belmont 1, Iowa St. 1.

