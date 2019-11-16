College women's basketball for Nov. 17

AP Top 25

Saturday

1. Oregon (2-0) vs. Texas Southern. Next: at No. 20 Syracuse, Sunday, Nov. 24.

2. Baylor (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 South Florida, Tuesday.

3. Stanford (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gonzaga, Sunday.

4. UConn (2-0) did not play. Next: at Temple, Sunday.

5. Texas A&M (2-0) did not play. Next: at Rice, Sunday.

6. South Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Appalachian State, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri State, Sunday.

8. Maryland (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Sunday.

9. Louisville (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Troy, Monday.

11. UCLA (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Friday.

12. Florida State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Samford, Sunday.

13. Kentucky (3-0) at Virginia. Next: vs. Morehead State, Thursday.