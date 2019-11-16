College women's basketball for Nov. 17

AP Top 25
Saturday
1. Oregon (2-0) vs. Texas Southern. Next: at No. 20 Syracuse, Sunday, Nov. 24.
2. Baylor (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 South Florida, Tuesday.
3. Stanford (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gonzaga, Sunday.
4. UConn (2-0) did not play. Next: at Temple, Sunday.
5. Texas A&M (2-0) did not play. Next: at Rice, Sunday.
6. South Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Appalachian State, Sunday.
7. Oregon State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri State, Sunday.
8. Maryland (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Sunday.
9. Louisville (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Thursday.
10. Mississippi State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Troy, Monday.
11. UCLA (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Friday.
12. Florida State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Samford, Sunday.
13. Kentucky (3-0) at Virginia. Next: vs. Morehead State, Thursday.
14. N.C. State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maine, Tuesday.
15. Notre Dame (2-2) did not play. Next: vs. Toledo, Wednesday.
16. Michigan State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Tuesday.
17. Miami (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. IUPUI, Sunday.
18. DePaul (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas State, Friday.
19. Arizona State (2-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.
20. Syracuse (3-0) beat Albany 75-53. Next: vs. No. 1 Oregon, Sunday, Nov. 24.
21. Indiana (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Sunday.
22. Texas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona, Sunday.
23. Arkansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Sunday.
24. Michigan (4-0) beat Akron 80-71. Next: vs. No. 15 Notre Dame, Saturday.
25. South Florida (4-0) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Tuesday.