College women's basketball for Dec. 31

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. UConn (19);10-0;722;1
2. Oregon (5);10-1;703;2
3. Oregon St. (5);12-0;680;3
4. South Carolina (1);12-1;661;4
5. Stanford;11-1;622;5
6. Baylor;9-1;614;6
7. Louisville;12-1;576;7
8. Florida St.;13-0;560;8
9. NC State;12-0;503;9
10. UCLA;12-0;497;10
11. Texas A&M;12-1;445;11
12. Maryland;10-2;406;12
13. Kentucky;11-1;376;13
14. Indiana;11-2;344;14
15. Mississippi St.;12-2;341;15
16. DePaul;11-2;291;16
17. Gonzaga;12-1;274;17
18. Arizona;12-0;265;18
19. West Virginia;9-1;207;19
20. Arkansas;12-1;162;20
21. Missouri St.;9-2;116;21
22. Tennessee;10-2;98;22
23. Miami;9-3;62;24
24. Minnesota;11-1;50;—
25. Texas;8-4;46;25
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 40, Michigan 26, Rutgers 24, Princeton 10, Colorado 9, Northwestern 7, LSU 5, Kansas 4, Arizona St. 1, Michigan St. 1, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.