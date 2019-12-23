College women's basketball for Dec. 24

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. UConn (19);10-0;698;2
2. Oregon (5);10-1;680;3
3. Oregon St. (4);11-0;654;4
4. South Carolina (1);12-1;638;5
5. Stanford;10-1;602;1
6. Baylor;9-1;592;7
7. Louisville;11-1;562;6
8. Florida St.;12-0;543;8
9. N.C. State;11-0;484;9
10. UCLA;11-0;479;10
11. Texas A&M;11-1;433;11
12. Maryland;9-2;385;13
13. Kentucky;11-1;361;14
14. Indiana;10-2;331;12
15. Mississippi St.;11-2;329;15
16. DePaul;10-2;279;16
17. Gonzaga;11-1;277;17
18. Arizona;11-0;248;18
19. West Virginia;9-1;195;22
20. Arkansas;11-1;148;21
21. Missouri St.;9-2;108;20
22. Tennessee;9-2;80;23
23. Michigan;9-2;59;24
24. Miami;8-3;55;—
25. Texas;7-4;40;—
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39, South Dakota 38, Michigan St. 28, Rutgers 16, Colorado 8, Northwestern 7, Princeton 7, LSU 5, Arizona St. 4, Kansas 4, TCU 4, Iowa 3, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.