College women's basketball for Dec. 3
College women's basketball for Dec. 3

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Stanford (23);8-0;740;3

2. Louisville (5);8-0;708;8

3. Oregon;6-1;662;1

4. UConn (2);6-0;657;4

5. Oregon St.;7-0;623;7

6. South Carolina;8-1;609;5

7. Baylor;7-1;597;2

8. Florida St.;7-0;517;12

9. Maryland;7-1;507;9

10. Mississippi St.;8-1;472;10

11. UCLA;7-0;430;11

12. Texas A&M;5-1;429;6

13. N.C. State;8-0;397;12

14. Indiana;6-1;368;17

15. Kentucky;7-0;367;14

16. DePaul;6-1;291;16

17. Tennessee;7-0;230;20

18. Gonzaga;6-1;218;22

19. Michigan St.;6-1;184;15

20. Arizona;7-0;182;24

21. Miami;5-2;144;19

22. Missouri St.;7-1;101;—

23. Arkansas;7-1;94;25

24. Michigan;6-1;42;—

25. LSU;7-1;41;—

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 29, Florida Gulf Coast 28, South Dakota 27, West Virginia 24, Minnesota 10, North Carolina 5, Notre Dame 5, Northwestern 3, Rutgers 3, Purdue 2, Colorado 1, Creighton 1, Drake 1, TCU 1.

