College women's basketball for Dec. 17

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Stanford (27);9-0;747;1
2. UConn (1);8-0;685;2
3. Oregon (1);8-1;679;3
4. Oregon St. (1);9-0;653;4
5. South Carolina;10-1;633;5
6. Louisville;10-1;599;7
7. Baylor;8-1;598;6
8. Florida St.;10-0;549;8
9. NC State;10-0;497;9
10. UCLA;9-0;459;10
11. Texas A&M;9-1;447;11
12. Indiana;10-1;422;12
13. Maryland;8-2;398;13
14. Kentucky;10-1;361;14
15. Mississippi St.;8-2;333;15
16. DePaul;9-1;314;16
17. Gonzaga;9-1;256;17
18. Arizona;10-0;242;18
19. Michigan St.;7-2;153;19
20. Missouri St.;9-1;151;20
21. Arkansas;10-1;123;21
22. West Virginia;7-1;115;22
23. Tennessee;8-1;100;23
24. Michigan;9-1;77;24
25. South Dakota;12-1;45;—
Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona St. 1, TCU 1, Ohio St. 1, Kansas 1.