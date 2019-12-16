College women's basketball for Dec. 17
College women's basketball for Dec. 17

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Stanford (27);9-0;747;1

2. UConn (1);8-0;685;2

3. Oregon (1);8-1;679;3

4. Oregon St. (1);9-0;653;4

5. South Carolina;10-1;633;5

6. Louisville;10-1;599;7

7. Baylor;8-1;598;6

8. Florida St.;10-0;549;8

9. NC State;10-0;497;9

10. UCLA;9-0;459;10

11. Texas A&M;9-1;447;11

12. Indiana;10-1;422;12

13. Maryland;8-2;398;13

14. Kentucky;10-1;361;14

15. Mississippi St.;8-2;333;15

16. DePaul;9-1;314;16

17. Gonzaga;9-1;256;17

18. Arizona;10-0;242;18

19. Michigan St.;7-2;153;19

20. Missouri St.;9-1;151;20

21. Arkansas;10-1;123;21

22. West Virginia;7-1;115;22

23. Tennessee;8-1;100;23

24. Michigan;9-1;77;24

25. South Dakota;12-1;45;—

Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona St. 1, TCU 1, Ohio St. 1, Kansas 1.

