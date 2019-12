College women's basketball for Dec. 4

AP Top 25

(Monday's games)

1. Stanford (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday, Dec. 15.

2. Louisville (8-0) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

3. Oregon (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Sunday.

4. UConn (6-0) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Thursday.

5. Oregon State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Hawaii, Friday.

6. South Carolina (8-1) did not play. Next: at Temple, Saturday.

7. Baylor (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Wednesday.

8. Florida State (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Michigan State, Thursday.

9. Maryland (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 13 N.C. State, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Sunday.

11. UCLA (7-0) did not play. Next: at Cal State Northridge, Saturday.

12. Texas A&M (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Wednesday.