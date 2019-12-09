College women's basketball for Dec. 10

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Stanford (27);8-0;747;1
2. UConn (1);8-0;686;4
3. Oregon (1);7-1;679;3
4. Oregon St. (1);8-0;653;5
5. South Carolina;9-1;634;6
6. Baylor;8-1;598;7
7. Louisville;9-1;597;2
8. Florida St.;9-0;550;8
9. N.C. State;9-0;490;13
10. UCLA;8-0;458;11
11. Texas A&M;7-1;438;12
12. Indiana;8-1;412;14
13. Maryland;8-2;395;9
14. Kentucky;9-0;386;15
15. Mississippi St.;8-2;349;10
16. DePaul;7-1;302;16
17. Gonzaga;8-1;255;18
18. Arizona;9-0;235;20
19. Michigan St.;6-2;150;19
20. Missouri St.;8-1;148;22
21. Arkansas;8-1;120;23
22. West Virginia;6-1;106;—
23. Tennessee;7-1;96;17
24. Michigan;8-1;79;24
25. Miami;5-3;56;21
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.