College women's basketball for Dec. 10
0 comments
agate

College women's basketball for Dec. 10

  • 0

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Stanford (27);8-0;747;1

2. UConn (1);8-0;686;4

3. Oregon (1);7-1;679;3

4. Oregon St. (1);8-0;653;5

5. South Carolina;9-1;634;6

6. Baylor;8-1;598;7

7. Louisville;9-1;597;2

8. Florida St.;9-0;550;8

9. N.C. State;9-0;490;13

10. UCLA;8-0;458;11

11. Texas A&M;7-1;438;12

12. Indiana;8-1;412;14

13. Maryland;8-2;395;9

14. Kentucky;9-0;386;15

15. Mississippi St.;8-2;349;10

16. DePaul;7-1;302;16

17. Gonzaga;8-1;255;18

18. Arizona;9-0;235;20

19. Michigan St.;6-2;150;19

20. Missouri St.;8-1;148;22

21. Arkansas;8-1;120;23

22. West Virginia;6-1;106;—

23. Tennessee;7-1;96;17

24. Michigan;8-1;79;24

25. Miami;5-3;56;21

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio St. 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona St. 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News