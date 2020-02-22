College women: Ranked Wildcats roll past Badgers

Lindsey Pulliam scored 28 points with six rebounds and five assists and No. 18 Northwestern won its seventh straight game, putting away Wisconsin in the fourth quarter for an 82-66 victory on Saturday at Madison.

Veronica Burton added 15 points with five rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (24-3, 14-2 Big Ten Conference), who moved into a tie for first place with No. 7 Maryland with two games left in the regular season. The 24 wins are one shy of the school record by the 1978-79 team that went 25-4 and won the school's lone Big Ten championship.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Abi Scheid hit three 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds to go with 13 points and Sydney Wood had 12 points and seven rebounds for Northwestern.

Wisconsin opened the fourth quarter with a basket to cut Northwestern's lead to 58-53, but in the next three minutes the Wildcats scored 16 straight points to break the game open.

Abby Laszewski led the Badgers (11-17, 3-14), who have lost six straight, with 14 points and Imani Lewis added 12 with 11 rebounds for her seven career double-double.

NO. 6 UCONN 66, UCF 53: At Storrs, Conn., Megan Walker scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead UConn to a win and the outright regular-season championship in the American Athletic Conference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0