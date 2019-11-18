College women: Rangers' road winning streak hits a bump

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, losing to Minnesota-Duluth 81-65 in a nonconference game at Duluth.

The Bulldogs out-scored Parkside (2-2) 24-6 during a nine-minute span in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Parkside's Courtney Schoenbeck scored a career-high 15 points, while sophomore Maddy Harrison and Carolina Rahkonen each had 12.

"Tough loss on the road to a good Duluth squad," said Rangers head coach Jen Conely. "I thought we did a great job of coming back to take the lead at halftime after a flat start. Second half, we made some defensive miscues that helped them go on a run. We made some plays to get back in it, but every time we went on a run they were able to get a big basket to cut the momentum."

Duluth improved to 2-3.

WISCONSIN 71, UW-MILWAUKEE 40: The Badgers scored the first basket of the game and never trailed, beating the in-state rival Panthers in a nonconference game at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Wisconsin (3-1) jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 30-16 at halftime. The Badgers then opened the third quarter on a 19-3 run to blow open a 48-19 lead.