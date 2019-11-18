College women: Rangers' road winning streak hits a bump

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, losing to Minnesota-Duluth 81-65 in a nonconference game at Duluth.
The Bulldogs out-scored Parkside (2-2) 24-6 during a nine-minute span in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Parkside's Courtney Schoenbeck scored a career-high 15 points, while sophomore Maddy Harrison and Carolina Rahkonen each had 12.
"Tough loss on the road to a good Duluth squad," said Rangers head coach Jen Conely. "I thought we did a great job of coming back to take the lead at halftime after a flat start. Second half, we made some defensive miscues that helped them go on a run. We made some plays to get back in it, but every time we went on a run they were able to get a big basket to cut the momentum."
Duluth improved to 2-3.
WISCONSIN 71, UW-MILWAUKEE 40: The Badgers scored the first basket of the game and never trailed, beating the in-state rival Panthers in a nonconference game at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Wisconsin (3-1) jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 30-16 at halftime. The Badgers then opened the third quarter on a 19-3 run to blow open a 48-19 lead.
Imani Lewis scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds for Wisconsin. Abby Laszewski added 13 points and had four rebounds. Kendra Van Leeuwen had six assists.
UWM fell to 1-3.
POLL: Notre Dame’s 12-year run in the college basketball poll is over.
The Fighting Irish fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since the end of the 2006-07 season, stopping a streak of 234 consecutive weeks being ranked. It was the third longest active streak behind UConn’s (492) and Baylor’s (302).
Oregon remained No. 1. Baylor was second, receiving the other two first-place votes, followed by Stanford, Connecticut and South Carolina. The Gamecocks moved up one spot, switching places with No. 6 Texas A&M. Oregon State, Louisville, Maryland and Mississippi State round out the top 10.
Notre Dame could return to the rankings with a victory at No. 21 Michigan on Saturday. Gonzaga, Tennessee and West Virginia entered the poll this week, with Arizona State and Texas also dropping out.