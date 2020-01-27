College women: Oregon moves up the charts after upsets

NEW YORK — Oregon moved up one spot in The Associated Press women's basketball poll to No. 3 after beating rival Oregon State twice in a 48-hour span.

The Ducks jumped UConn to move behind South Carolina and Baylor in the Top 25 released Monday. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel. Baylor garnered three and Louisville one.

Oregon was the preseason No. 1, led by star Sabrina Ionescu. Expectations climbed after the team shocked the U.S. national team in an exhibition game, but losses to Louisville and Arizona State moved the Ducks down the poll.

UConn, which beat Tennessee and East Carolina last week, was fourth and Louisville fifth in the latest poll. Stanford, N.C. State, UCLA, Mississippi State and Oregon State round out the first 10 teams. The Beavers dropped three spots after getting swept by Oregon.

Maryland, Iowa and Northwestern are part of a logjam at the top of the Big Ten standings during one of the most competitive seasons in the league in years.

Maryland (16-4, 7-2) currently find themselves tied for second with the Wildcats (17-3, 7-2) behind surprising Iowa (17-3, 8-1).

"It's awesome. Every game you play, you're going to be challenged. You just can't show up anymore," said Maryland coach Brenda Frese. "I love the fact that with nine games left, you're going to be battle tested."

