Arike Ogunbowale's return home couldn't have gone much better.
Ogunbowale, a former Milwaukee high school standout, scored 32 points and Brianna Turner added 20 as second-ranked Notre Dame rolled to an 87-63 victory over No. 19 Marquette on Saturday at Milwaukee.
The Irish (11-1) gained control by outscoring Marquette 25-11 in the second quarter for a 42-29 lead at the half.
Ogunbowale, a three-time Wisconsin high school player of the year, hit 13 of 21 shots and all five free-throw attempts.
Natisha Hiedeman had 23 points and Erika Davenport added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-3), who lost at Notre Dame 91-85 in overtime last season.
Jessica Shepard added 15 points and 18 rebounds for the Irish, who shot 59.7 percent, making 37 of 62 shots. Notre Dame scored 62 points in the paint, attempting just eight 3-pointers and making two.
NO. 1 UCONN 76, NO. 14 CAL 66: At Berkeley, Calif., Katie Lou Samuelson had 20 points and 11 rebounds and UConn held off California to win.
Napheesa Collier added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Huskies' 126th straight regular-season victory and 58th consecutive in nonconference play. On Wednesday, Collier had 23 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lead UConn's 12-point comeback win over Oklahoma.
Asha Thomas had 22 points, making six 3-pointers, for Cal (9-1).
