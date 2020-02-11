College women: No. 1 South Carolina finally topples UConn

Ty Harris scored 19 points, Aliayah Boston dominated underneath and No. 1 South Carolina held UConn to a record-low two points in the opening quarter on the way to a 70-52 win at Columbia, S.C., Monday night — its first-ever win over the fifth-ranked Huskies.

The Gamecocks (23-1) came in 0-8 all-time against UConn, seven of those defeats with national championship coach Dawn Staley in charge.

But South Carolina took control immediately with its suffocating defense, limiting the Huskies to 1-of-16 shooting to lead 11-2 at the end of the first period.

Since women's basketball changed to quarters in 2015-16, UConn's fewest points in a first quarter was 8 against Tulane in February 2016. The Huskies fewest in any quarter was 6 in a loss to Baylor earlier this year.

The Huskies (20-3) have been a thorn in Staley's side as she's built the Gamecocks into a championship program the past 12 years.

It was UConn who ended South Carolina's last run at No. 1 with an 87-62 victory in 2015. And despite Staley's success — she's led the team to four Southeastern Conference crowns and the 2017 national championship — she acknowledged it "absolutely" bothered her not to beat the signature program in women's hoops.

