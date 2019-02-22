Tori Schickel scored six of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as Butler rallied past No. 11 Marquette for a 61-57 win on Friday night at Milwaukee.

Schickel's layup with 36 seconds to go gave the Bulldogs (20-6, 10-5 Big East Conference) a 59-57 lead and Whitney Jennings made 2 of 4 free throws to cap the scoring. The Golden Eagles (22-5, 13-2) lost for the second time in their last three games.

Butler trailed by eight early in the fourth quarter before scoring 11 straight points for a 54-51 lead with 4:06 to go. Marquette scored four straight points to retake the lead, but Michelle Weaver's 3-pointer put the Golden Eagles ahead 57-55 and they never trailed again.

Allazia Blockton scored 14 points, Lauren Van Kleunen had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Danielle King scored 10 for Marquette.

Local

ILL. WESLEYAN 78, CARTHAGE 59: The Lady Reds trailed 34-16 at halftime and lost in the semifinals of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin tournament at Wheaton, Ill.

Carthage (17-10) scored seven points in the first quarter and were behind 17-7.

The teams played nearly even in the second half, with Illinois Wesleyan (22-4) outscoring Carthage 44-43.

For the Lady Reds, Autumn Kalis scored a team-high 13 points, while Bailey Gilbert added 11. Prairie School graduate Sammie Woodward scored five points and had a team-high four assists.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Load comments