Natisha Hiedeman scored 18 points, Isabelle Spingola added 17 off the bench and No. 19 Marquette rolled to an 80-54 win over instate rival Green Bay on Saturday at Milwaukee.
Allazia Blockton, who became the all-time leading scorer for the Golden Eagles (8-2) in their last game, added 13 points and Erika Davenport 10.
Behind Spingola's 5-of-9 shooting behind the arc, Marquette made 10 of 23 from distance and shot 51 percent overall.
Despite shooting 53 percent in the second half, Green Bay (4-5) finished at 38 percent, making 5 of 19 from distance.
Marquette scored the first 12 points of the game and added a 7-0 run to lead 19-8 after one quarter.
The first eight points of the second quarter led to a 12-3 run for Marquette and a late 10-0 spurt helped make it 44-19 at halftime.
Frankie Wurtz led Green Bay with 12 points. The Phoenix had won six straight in the series, which they lead 35-9.
NO. 11 STANFORD 68, NO. 3 BAYLOR 63: At Stanford, Calif., Alanna Smith had 21 points and eight rebounds, Shannon Coffee made a critical 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and Stanford held on to beat previously undefeated Baylor.
Kiana Williams had 13 points and five assists, DiJonai Carrington scored 10 points, and the Cardinal (7-1) ended the Bears' 36-game winning streak in the regular season.
NaLyssa Smith and Chloe Jackson had 15 points apiece for Baylor (8-1). The Bears have defeated two Top 25 teams on the road this season but couldn't overcome 15 turnovers against the Cardinal.
Stanford led comfortably through three quarters and was up 60-44 early in the fourth, then held off Baylor's best run of the game.
Coffee entered the day averaging fewer than five minutes per game, but she was pressed into extended duty to try to contain Kalani Brown and Baylor's inside game.
Brown had a season-low five points on 2-of-7 shooting, and Coffee also came through with her perimeter offense.
NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 92, NO. KENTUCKY 59: At Louisville, Ky., Dana Evans scored a career-high 21 points to lead Louisville.
The Cardinals (11-0) never trailed and led by as many as 28 points in the first half. Evans, a guard, came off the bench to score 10 of her points in the first half. Sam Fuehring and Kylee Shook scored 15 points for the Cardinals.
Grayson Rose led the Norse (1-6), who have lost six straight, with 16 points. Kailey Coffey added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.