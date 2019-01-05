Kaila Charles scored 24 points, Stephanie Jones added 16 and No. 4 Maryland slipped past Ohio State 75-69 Saturday in a rematch of the 2018 Big Ten title game at College Park, Md.
Coming off an upset loss to Rutgers, the Terrapins (13-1, 2-1) never really got into a groove against the retooled Buckeyes (4-8, 0-3). Maryland trailed 62-61 with 5:25 left, went ahead 70-66 on a 3-pointer by Taylor Mikesell with 3:04 to go and held on.
Ohio State made only one basket over the final four minutes while being outscored 9-3.
It was the 499th career victory for coach Brenda Friese, who's 442-120 with the Terrapins after going 35-22 at Ball State and 22-8 at Minnesota.
Local
CARTHAGE 68, MILLIKIN 63: Madie Kaelber and Haley Ahr each scored 14 points as the Lady Reds came from behind to win a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
Carthage (7-6, 3-2 CCIW) trailed 32-28 at halftime, but scored 40 points in the second half. Prairie graduate Sammie Woodward added 12 points with three rebounds for the Lady Reds.
SAGINAW VALLEY ST. 77, PARKSIDE 72: The Rangers lost their shooting touch in the second and third quarters and lost a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Saginaw, Mich.
Parkside (4-8, 2-4 GLIAC) led 26-12 after the first quarter, but scored only 10 points in the second period and 12 in the third as Saginaw took the lead.
Carolina Rahkonen led the Rangers with 20 points, while Blair Arthur added 13 and Ali Bettencourt 12.
