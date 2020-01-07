College women: Johnson, Aggies stampede past Mississippi

Ciera Johnson scored 17 points and N’dea Jones grabbed 13 rebounds as No. 10 Texas A&M cruised to a 79-35 victory over Mississippi on Monday night at College Station, Texas.

The Aggies (14-1, 2-0 SEC) jumped to a 37-19 lead at halftime, despite star guard Chennedy Carter not collecting her first field goal until 2:51 remained in the first half. Carter entered the game averaging 23.2 points per game, but scored 13 points against the Rebels (7-8, 0-2 SEC), with 11 of those coming in the second half.

Shambria Washington and Johnson combined for more points in the first half (23) than the Rebels scored over the first two quarters. Washington made 5-of-6 field goals in the decisive first half, including both of her 3-point attempts.

Mississippi was 5-of-24 from the 3-point line (20.8 percent), with Cage making 3-of-10 from that distance. The Aggies shot 55.7 percent from the field (34 of 61) compared to the Rebels’ 27.5 percent (14 of 51).

NO. 12 INDIANA 83, ILLINOIS 42: At Bloomington, Ind., Ali Patberg scored 19 points, Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Indiana beat Illinois for the ninth straight time.

