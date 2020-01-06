College women: Huskies win twice, hold down top spot

NEW YORK — UConn cruised to two more conference wins and remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll to start off 2020.

The Huskies received 19 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member media panel to stay ahead of second-ranked Oregon. The Ducks got seven first-place votes, picking up two from Oregon State, which got three. The Beavers stayed No. 3 and were followed again by South Carolina, Stanford and Baylor.

The Lady Bears will play at Connecticut on Thursday — the first of three marquee matchups for the Huskies over the next month. UConn, which beat Wichita State and SMU last week, also plays Tennessee and Oregon, as well as having an exhibition game against the USA Basketball national team.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Louisville was No. 7, with UCLA jumping two spots to No. 8 after the Bruins beat previously undefeated Arizona on Sunday. North Carolina State was No. 9 and Texas A&M moved up to No. 10.

While the top of the poll was relatively unchanged, South Dakota, Michigan and Princeton entered the rankings at Nos. 22, 23 and 25.

The Tigers entered the poll despite not playing since Dec. 29.

"It's great for our league. Our league is really, really strong this yearr," said first-year Princeton coach Carla Berube. "Opening up this weekend so we're excited about that. It's great to get this national attention."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0