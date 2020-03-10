College women: Huskies complete perfect AAC run

Megan Walker scored 26 points and Christyn Williams added 22 to lead No. 5 UConn over Cincinnati 87-53 in win the American Athletic Conference tournament championship on Monday night in Uncasville, Conn., finishing off a perfect run for the Huskies over their seven years in the AAC.

UConn went 139-0 in the American after it was formed in 2013, winning all but two games by double digits. The Huskies are leaving the AAC at the end of the postseason to rejoin the Big East.

Angel Rizor scored 16 points, Antoinette Miller added 15 and IImar'I Thomas chipped in with 14 for third-seeded Cincinnati (22-10), which had upset the No. 2 seed, UCF in the conference semifinals.

Williams hit a layup nine seconds into the game and the Huskies led wire-to-wire.

Crystal Dangerfield finished with 14 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had her eighth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. She also blocked four shots.

PORTLAND 70, NO. 11 GONZAGA 69: At Las Vegas, Haylee Andrews scored on a floater in the lane with 3.6 seconds and fourth-seeded Portland, which trailed by 20 points in the first quarter, upset top-seeded Gonzaga in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament.